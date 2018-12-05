Now Playing
Posted: December 05, 2018

WIN Your Jazz In The Gardens Tickets

GET READY FOR ANOTHER City of Miami Gardens Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest

Don’t miss performances by Lionel Richie, Teddy Riley, BlackStreet, Bobby Brown, Jagged Edge, En Vogue, Doug E Fresh, The O’Jays, Stephanie Mills, and MORE! 

 

Another year and another stage full of amazing R&B ICONS, Legends, and Superstars!!!!!! 

 

Tickets Pre-sale starts on Thursday December 6th at 10am thru 10pm! 

 

The 2019 City of Miami Gardens Jazz in the Gardens Music fest March 9th and 10th is brought to you by the The City of Miami Gardens and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B, 99 Jamz!

 
 
