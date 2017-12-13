By Karen Mizoguchi

People

Though Kevin Hart changed his two older kids, the comedian jokes he won’t go near 3-week-old son Kenzo Kash‘s dirty diapers.

Hart, 38, told Extra‘s Mario Lopez why he prefers to stay hands-off at Monday’s L.A. premiere of his latest film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where he and wife Eniko Parrish, 33, made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their baby boy in November.

“Oh, no. Not on my new baby. Not on Kenzo — on my older babies I did and I had tough times doing it,” the actor admitted about diaper duty.

“With a newborn it’s very tough, they’re fragile, they need a mother’s touch; that’s not a father’s time, so I said, ‘Don’t tag me in ’til me and the baby are on terms of ‘Stop!’ and he can listen to that; I don’t want to deal with that new, new,’ ” he said.

On Wednesday morning, Hart took to Twitter to clarify he was simply being sarcastic and that his comments were meant in jest. “Real men also can tell when people are joking or being sarcastic. People are truly ignorant,” he wrote. “Here is some reality for you… Kevin Hart is a “Comedian”….All I can do is laugh at the stuff that people take off and run with.”

Real men also can tell when people are joking or being sarcastic. People are truly ignorant. Here is some reality for you... Kevin Hart is a “Comedian”....All I can do is laugh at the stuff that people take off and run with. https://t.co/oaEjWvoE4n — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 13, 2017

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Hart and Parrish announced the birth of their son on social media on Nov. 21, two days before Thanksgiving. The star is also dad to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Five days after Kenzo Kash’s birth, Hart and Parrish shared photos of their son with their followers. The proud parents continue to document the little one’s growth with fans, most recently sharing his sweet nickname Zo.

Good Morning my Zo baby! ???? A post shared by ení?o • ?ar? ???? (@enikonhart) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:07am PST

Also at Monday’s premiere, Hart alluded to his infidelity scandal earlier in the year when Lopez’s 7-year-old daughter Gia asked him what he wanted from Santa this year.

“Have I been naughty or nice? That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me,” Hart joked on the red carpet.

“I had some bumps in the road,” he continued in a more serious tone. “But the good thing is you take great steps backwards to take great steps forward. So now, I’ve recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better. Just to know I’m good guy.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters Dec. 20.