1017 Day: Gucci Mane releases 'Breath of Fresh Air' album

Gucci Mane returns with a brand new album, Breath of Fresh Air. It's a 24-track collection with appearances by Lil Baby, J.Cole and 21 Savage.

Also featured on the project: DaBaby and Roddy Ricch as well as Atlanta rapper Key Glock and his late mentor, Young Dolph.

Gucci dropped off the album on October 17, which marks a special day in his household, for it's the date he and his wife, beauty guru and entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'Oir, broadcasted their luxurious, million-dollar wedding ceremony on BET in 2017.

"Happy 1017 Day!" Ka'Oir wrote on Instagram, sharing a "swagged out" photo of her husband and their 3-year-old son, Ice Davis.

The duo, who exchanged vows in May of 2017, welcomed their second baby, a girl named Iceland Davis, on February 8.

Gucci's Breath of Fresh Air is available for streaming on major platforms.

