#1017 Day: Gucci Mane releases 'Breath of Fresh Air' album

1017 Global Music/Atlantic Records

By Jamia Pugh

Gucci Mane returns with a brand new album, Breath of Fresh Air. It's a 24-track collection with appearances by Lil BabyJ.Cole and 21 Savage.

Also featured on the project: DaBaby and Roddy Ricch as well as Atlanta rapper Key Glock and his late mentor, Young Dolph.

Gucci dropped off the album on October 17, which marks a special day in his household, for it's the date he and his wife, beauty guru and entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'Oir, broadcasted their luxurious, million-dollar wedding ceremony on BET in 2017.

"Happy 1017 Day!" Ka'Oir wrote on Instagram, sharing a "swagged out" photo of her husband and their 3-year-old son, Ice Davis.

The duo, who exchanged vows in May of 2017, welcomed their second baby, a girl named Iceland Davis, on February 8.

Gucci's Breath of Fresh Air is available for streaming on major platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!