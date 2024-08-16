2 Chainz, Bun B and more pay tribute to late Houston producer BeatKing

Houston rapper and producer BeatKing has passed away.

His manager, Tasha Felder, shared the news Thursday on social media. "Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla," she began. "BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. he has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

Tributes from peers in the hip-hop world, including Juicy J, then made their way to the internet.

"It's always the good ones. Damn this s*** hurt. Just a great-spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla," Bun B wrote on Instagram.

2 Chainz wrote in his own post, "My condolences @clubgodzilla …..God Bless your soul and family."

BeatKing, born Justin Riley, was known for his club bangers, which were often heard in strip clubs and HBCU campuses in the South. They included "THICK," "Throw Dat," "U Ain't Bout That Life," "Then Leave" and "Hammer."

He is survived by his two daughters.

