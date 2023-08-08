2023 Made in America Festival has been canceled

The 2023 Made in America Festival is no longer a go.

The event, which was going to take place in Philadelphia September 2-3, has been canceled, according to a statement that was posted on Tuesday, August 8.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the statement reads. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

The event was supposed to feature Lizzo and SZA as headliners. Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty and Metro Boomin were also scheduled to perform, among others.

Made in America organizers say all ticket holders will be refunded and that they plan to return to the venue in 2024.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” their statement read.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.