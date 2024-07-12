2024 ESPY Awards: Ciara performs, Serena Williams hosts

The 2024 ESPY Awards took place Thursday, starting with a few "Goodies" from Ciara. Wearing a leather jumpsuit, the singer took the stage with a medley of "Goodies," "Level Up" and "1, 2 Step." She of course flaunted her dance skills, which earned some recognition from host Serena Williams.

"I know a lot of congratulations are in order tonight, but I think I'll start by congratulating Russell Wilson, because, dang!" Williams said in reference to the singer, who is also his wife and the mother of his children.

Williams then continued her monologue, which poked fun at LeBron James, Will Smith and more.

When congratulating Bronny James on being drafted to the LA Lakers, Serena joked, "I hope Bronny has a long career, so long that we will see his hairline recede and then miraculously un-recede like his dad."

She then referenced the infamous Oscars slap from Will, who portrayed her father in King Richard.

"Being a professional athlete is truly a dream come true. I was lucky enough to do it with my family," Williams said. "My dad was my coach, my sister was my partner. It all went so well that they made a movie about it. Will Smith played my dad. He was so good in it he won an Oscar after slapping Chris Rock. I was like, 'Dang, Will, you've got to come out of character.'"

Also of note was Serena's dig at Drake. "If I've learned anything this year, it's that none of us — not a single one of us, not even me — should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar," Williams joked, before Crip Walking to "Not Like Us." "He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him. Seats taken!"

