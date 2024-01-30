2024 hip-hop tours: A list

For fans interested in attending one or all of the many hip-hop tours taking place this year, ABC Audio has compiled a list of some of the road shows announced so far. From #GagCity to #BigAsTheWhat, here's who will be playing some of the biggest stages across the globe:

Nicki Minaj -- Pink Friday 2 World Tour

In honor of her chart-topping fifth album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki will travel to more than 40 cities around the world, with shows slated in the U.S. and Europe. She'll kick the tour off with a show in Oakland, California, in March and end with a June 12 show in Stockholm.

Drake & J. Cole -- It's All a Blur Tour – Big As the What?

The dynamic duo will make a trek across North America, with stops in 22 major U.S. cities. They pushed back their original January start date and now have shows slated for February 2 and 4 in Tampa, Florida, with final stops planned for Denver in April.

Burna Boy -- I Told Them...Tour

The Afrobeats giant will continue his concert series, named after his seventh album, which kicked off in November. Burna's tour is scheduled through July 20.

André 3000 -- New Blue Sun Live Tour

To commemorate his first solo album, a project of nothing but instrumentals using wind instruments, the former Outkast member will play select shows from January through March.

Busta Rhymes -- Blockbusta Tour

Busta plans to celebrate his 11th studio LP, Blockbusta, with a road show through North America. It kicks off in San Francisco on March 13 and is scheduled to end on April 21 in Brooklyn.

Offset -- Set it Off Tour

The former Migos rapper is plotting his first solo show, running through March and April.

