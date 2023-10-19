21 Savage drops new single, "Call Me Revenge"

Slaughter Gang/Epic Records

By Jamia Pugh

21 Savage returns to music with his first solo effort in a while: his single "Call Me Revenge" featuring Houston alt-R&B artist d4vd.

The new song, out via Epic Records, comes by way of 21's partnership with popular video game Call of Duty. The rapper will soon star in an upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer and be featured as an operator in the game.

"Call Me Revenge" marks 21's first unaccompanied track since 2020's Summer Walker collaboration, "Secret."

It also follows the rapper's monthslong trek across the globe as Drake's counterpart on the It's All a Blur Tour.

Last week, the Atlanta-based rapper announced he will make his return to his birthplace in the U.K. for his first international concert since becoming a U.S. resident.

In a special announcement by Drake during an IAAB Canada show, 21 revealed his citizen update and performed for the first time since obtaining his green card.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!