21 Savage drops new single, "Call Me Revenge"

21 Savage returns to music with his first solo effort in a while: his single "Call Me Revenge" featuring Houston alt-R&B artist d4vd.

The new song, out via Epic Records, comes by way of 21's partnership with popular video game Call of Duty. The rapper will soon star in an upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer and be featured as an operator in the game.

"Call Me Revenge" marks 21's first unaccompanied track since 2020's Summer Walker collaboration, "Secret."

It also follows the rapper's monthslong trek across the globe as Drake's counterpart on the It's All a Blur Tour.

Last week, the Atlanta-based rapper announced he will make his return to his birthplace in the U.K. for his first international concert since becoming a U.S. resident.

In a special announcement by Drake during an IAAB Canada show, 21 revealed his citizen update and performed for the first time since obtaining his green card.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.