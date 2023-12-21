21 Savage to host 5th annual holiday drive in Georgia Thursday

Rapper 21 Savage, and his Leading By Example non-profit, will host his fifth annual holiday drive in Georgia Thursday, December 21.

At the event, hosted in partnership with the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA, 75 local Atlanta children and families will be treated to snacks, activities and of course, gifts, to help celebrate Christmas.

This year's collaboration marks the second consecutive year 21, LBE and the YMCA have come together to help add joy during the holiday.

The invitation-only holiday drive takes place at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Stone Mountain, Georgia at 5:30 p.m.

The mission of 21's Leading By Example, as stated on its website, is to provide "financial literacy education to underserved youth and provides scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.