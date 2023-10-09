21 Savage to make first UK appearance with special homecoming concert this November

Rapper 21 Savage will return home to the U.K. this fall for his first show since becoming a permanent U.S. resident and being given the freedom to travel internationally.

The special homecoming concert will take place at London's O2 arena on Thursday, November 30.

The rapper announced the upcoming performance with a video montage shared to Instagram that features a collection of images of his younger self, concert footage, red carpet footage, studio sessions and other clips.

His post was captioned with three pleading-face emojis.

The news follows 21's citizenship update and his official announcement — made during Drake's It's All a Blur Toronto stop on October 10 — that he can now travel outside the U.S.

After being introduced by his legal name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 21 joined Drake onstage in Canada for his first international show since obtaining a green card.

"Performing for the first time outside of America in his life; make some noise for the brother, 21!" Drake said to the crowd.

Presale tickets will be available on October 11, with the general sale starting October 13.

