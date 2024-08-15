50 Cent describes what being "very rich" means to him

50 Cent is close to billionaire status, but when that time comes, he'd rather be called "very rich." He tells Us Weekly that he doesn't use the amount of money in his account to determine his level of success.

"I don’t quantify the money like that — I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved. I have far exceeded anyone’s expectations of me. I think my longevity and staying power in the industry have surprised many, but that’s what drives me further," he says.

The term "rich," 50 adds, means "that you’ve surrounded yourself with good people, that you’re happy, that you’re living a high quality of life. And that’s the important part."

50 has expanded beyond music to increase his level of income, with upcoming projects including a book titled The Accomplice.

"This is the first time I'm launching a book that I know I'm going to turn into a film," he says, noting he sent the synopsis "to Regina Hall so she could check it out."

He's also working on the Netflix docuseries about Diddy, for which he believes he was the right producer for the job.

"I’m the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television. Why wouldn’t I be the person to produce it? And I’m not on the tapes," he says, referring to the party videotapes reportedly found during a raid of Diddy's home. "Some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything — that’s because they’ve been to the parties, they don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape. So it keeps them quiet and it looks like I’m the only guy, but I’ve been [saying] for years that something’s not right."

