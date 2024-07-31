50 Cent explains why he wasn't comfortable around Diddy

While many are recently learning about Diddy's alleged behavior over the years, 50 Cent has intentionally kept his distance from the rapper. He tells The Hollywood Reporter it all started when he got a weird request from the rapper.

"He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s*** in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman," he recalls. "And I’m just like, 'Naw, I’m not f****** with this weird energy or weird s***,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him."

Though they eventually recorded songs together, 50 says there was a point in time when he avoided phone calls from Diddy about collaborating.

"This is following me being shot up, the Trackmasters deal [at Columbia Records], and I’m just getting back to work, and he’d call me to write. I remember Diddy would call, and my son’s mom would answer, and I didn’t want to get on the phone like, 'No, no, no.' And she was like, 'What the f***? We need money.' She’s looking at me, like, 'What? Why don’t you want to talk to him?'"

Now, 50 notes Puff is a businessperson who has taken advantage of artists and gotten the credit for their work, which he also "didn't take to hanging out with."

Addressing why he chose to create a documentary about Diddy, 50 said, "I’m the only one from hip-hop culture that’s produced quality projects."

