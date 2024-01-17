50 Cent extends olive branch to anyone's he's offended

Looks as if 50 Cent is turning over a new leaf this year and hoping to make amends with anyone he's had a beef with in the past.

"Hey if I have offended you in anyway, [I'd] like to apologize," 50 wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "We can get more done together. Why [should] we work against each other."

The "Many Men" rapper, often considered the king of trolling, is known for his public taunting of enemies, most notably Diddy, Ja Rule and Rick Ross.

50 recently took multiple shots at Diddy amid claims of sexual assault against the producer. Just one day before his apology post, 50 poked fun at reports Diddy turned down an invitation to the 2024 Grammys.

"They not gonna give you no trophy LMAO get the f*** outta here," he said.

Aside from the jabs about Diddy's sexual assault allegations, 50's been dragging the music mogul for his alleged involvement in the murder of Tupac. He wrote in an October post, a week after Duane "Keffe D" Davis was indicted for the crime, "Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, s*** might get sticky."

Fans in 50's comment section seemed unsure as to whether his apology is genuine or if it's simply another act of trolling.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.