50 Cent headlining Earn Your Leisure's Invest Fest

50 Cent has a wealth of knowledge in business and music, so he's sharing some with those attending this year's Invest Fest, "a first of its kind, in-person experience to combine investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment in a festival setting," the website describes.

The Grammy winner will be headlining the event, where he'll talk about Black entrepreneurship and his recent trip to Capitol Hill to push for more Black representation in the liquor industry, among other things. He'll join a lineup of artists, influencers and more, including T.I., Lauren London, Monica, Wyclef Jean and Steve Harvey.

Invest Fest was launched in 2022 by co-founders Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure, a media platform that includes information about a range of business, finance and entrepreneurial topics.

Speaking to TMZ, Troy said they chose 50 Cent because he is “the powerful blend of culture and business.”

Bilal added, “We believe [50’s] insights and experiences will inspire and empower our audience to pursue their own paths to financial freedom."

Invest Fest 2024 takes place in Atlanta Aug. 23-25; tickets are now available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.