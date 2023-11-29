50 Cent offers to buy REVOLT after Diddy resigns as chairman

Not long after news broke that Diddy would be stepping away from his role as chairman of his media company and network, REVOLT, 50 Cent is throwing his hat in the ring as a potential buyer.

The rapper offered up a not-so-substantial amount of money with hopes Diddy would hand the company over to him.

"I'll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out," 50 wrote alongside a snapshot of a news report of Diddy's resignation.

Adding that he'll give the producer "a few dollars for it," 50 said, "Sell it to me, then we can be friends."

"I'm serious call my phone," he said.

50's proposal follows a statement released by REVOLT amid sexual abuse claims against Diddy, explaining his decision to step away.

"While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people," the note reads in part.

Earlier this month, a bombshell lawsuit, filed by Diddy's former partner, singer Cassie, was made public revealing allegations of yearslong sexual abuse and assault. They settled the suit a day after it was filed but more women came forward alleging similar claims of abuse.

