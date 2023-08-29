50 Cent postpones Arizona concert due to excessive heat warning

Rapper 50 Cent announced a concert in Phoenix, Arizona, set to take place on Tuesday, August 29, has been postponed.

The rapper tweeted that the show, one of many stops on his global The Final Lap Tour, couldn't go on due to the severe heat warning.

"Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed," he wrote. "For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I'll be back in Arizona soon!"

He added that the city's high temperature, expected to reach 116 degrees, "is dangerous for everyone."

50 hit the road with his Final Lap Tour earlier this summer to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Along with tour mates Jeremih and Busta Rhymes, the popular concert series has seen appearances by special guests Tony Yayo, Fat Joe and J. Cole.

Next stops on the U.S. leg of the tour include Los Angeles, Chicago and Baltimore.

