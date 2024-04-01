50 Cent to replace Chris Brown as headliner of Dreamville Festival

Bad news for those hoping to see Chris Brown at this year's Dreamville Festival: he's no longer on the bill. A post shared to the event's Instagram revealed the news Monday, also adding updates about some other performers.

"We are excited to share that 50 Cent and Hunxho have been added to the lineup! See you this weekend!" the post read. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest."

Considering it's April Fools' Day, it remains to be seen whether this announcement is a joke.

Dreamville Fest takes place April 6 and 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The first night will feature performances by J.I.D., Lil Yachty, Sexxy Red, Jeremih and headliner SZA, while night two will see Jeezy, Monica and Rae Sremmurd perform, with J. Cole and Nicki Minaj taking the stage as headliners.

