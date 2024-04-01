50 Cent to replace Chris Brown as headliner of Dreamville Festival

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Bad news for those hoping to see Chris Brown at this year's Dreamville Festival: he's no longer on the bill. A post shared to the event's Instagram revealed the news Monday, also adding updates about some other performers.

"We are excited to share that 50 Cent and Hunxho have been added to the lineup! See you this weekend!" the post read. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest."

Considering it's April Fools' Day, it remains to be seen whether this announcement is a joke.

Dreamville Fest takes place April 6 and 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The first night will feature performances by J.I.D., Lil Yachty, Sexxy Red, Jeremih and headliner SZA, while night two will see Jeezy, Monica and Rae Sremmurd perform, with J. Cole and Nicki Minaj taking the stage as headliners.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!