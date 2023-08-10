50 years of hip-hop through the decades: the 2000s & 2010s

By Jamia Pugh

In celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, ABC Audio is breaking down each decade with important dates and memorable moments of the genre. The 2000s and 2010s ushered in a new digital age, so we've listed some artists of each decade and their top Billboard hits.

Risk-takers of the 2000s --

Jay-Z, "Empire State of Mind"
Eminem, "Lose Yourself
Diddy, "I'll Be Missing You"
Lil Wayne, "Lollipop
UGK, "Big Pimpin'" 
Missy Elliott, "Work It
Beyoncé, "Irreplaceable
Kanye West, "Gold Digger
Master P, "Make Em' Say Uhh!"
Soulja Boy, "Crank That (Soulja Boy)"
Eve, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"

Dominators of the 2010s --

Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"
Drake, "God's Plan" 
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE.
J. Cole, "Work Out
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow
Future, "Mask Off
Migos, "Bad and Boujee
Big Sean, "Bounce Back
Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode
Meek Mill, "Going Bad
Nipsey Hussle, "Racks In The Middle
A$AP Rocky, "F*****' Problems
Young Thug, "Hot
Pusha T, "Mercy"

RNB/Soul singers -- 

Summer Walker, "No Love"
Ari Lennox, "Pressure"
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Need U Bad
Jagged Edge, "Promise
Ashanti, "Foolish"
John Legend, "All of Me"
Alicia Keys, "No One
Ginuwine, "Differences"
Mariah Carey, "We Belong Together"
SZA, "Snooze
Chloe & Halle, "Do It"

Rising stars --

Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Durk, "Laugh Now Cry Later
21 Savage, "Bank Account
GloRilla, "Tomorrow 2
Polo G, "Rapstar
BIA, "Whole Lotta Money"
Ice Spice, "Princess Diana
Lil Baby, "Drip Too Hard
Burna Boy, "Last Last
Coi Leray, "Players"

