50 years of hip-hop: Lola Brooke drops reimagined version of Clipse's "Grindin"

Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke released a remix version of The Clipse's hit song, "Grindin'."

In honor of 50 years of hip-hop, Lola teamed up with Mass Appeal, Google Pixel and Sony Music Entertainment's Certified for the new, reimagined track called "Blind Em."

"Fifty years of Hip Hop— it's an honor to be called on by Google and Mass Appeal to celebrate the culture this way," Lola said in a statement, according to Complex.

Lola Brooke has been making a name for herself since hitting the music scene in 2021.

She recently made her BET Awards debut with a performance of her viral single "Don't Play With It," which gained rapid success due to its use on social media.

