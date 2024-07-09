A$AP Rocky & son RZA model for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Classics campaign

Rihanna's keeping it in the family with her latest ad for the Savage x Fenty Classics line.

Featured in one photo is her partner A$AP Rocky and the first of their two children, RZA. Sitting atop his dad's shoulders in matching black tanks and undies from the intimates line, the two look in the direction of the camera. A second photo captures Rocky holding RZA as his back faces the camera, exposing braids that spell the word "DAD," and a third shows him shirtless and flexing his arms and tattoos in a white pair of the Classics underwear.

Rocky's no stranger to modeling and has previously teamed with Rih for a lip balm launcher, but this marks the first time he has posed for Savage x Fenty. He, RZA and Riot Rose previously starred in a Father's Day commercial that Carrie Mae Weems directed for Bottega Veneta.

