A$AP Rocky talks new song, "Hijack," and upcoming album, 'Don't Be Dumb'

Courtesy of Apple Music

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

A$AP Rocky is gearing for the release of his new album, Don't Be Dumb. Arriving Aug. 30, it features his new single "Hijack," which he described to Zane Lowe in a recent interview.

"I feel like the real is back, man, and it's just, like, this s*** is for the taking. It's a hijack," he said. "Not only that, it's just we coming with a whole new aesthetic on everything, especially with German expressionism and the whole ghetto futurism grim thing. So that's just what the sound sounds like and whatnot. The sonics of it," he adds of the album.

Rocky also teases another track titled "Hood Happy," which is "coming soon."

"I literally tried to figure out how to get my parents' favorite rappers, my favorite rappers. ... So I got a track with Fatman Scoop, Flavor Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey and Busta Rhymes all on one," he says of the song. "Busta and Slick was having an argument about whose chain is bigger and s*** like that. It's fantastic."

Don't Be Dumb will serve as the follow-up to Testing, released six years ago. He attributes the gap to changed opinions and preferences, noting fatherhood has inspired him to put out music he describes as more meaningful, personal and vulnerable. The hiatus is also due to several outdated songs and simply having more time to "just work on the craft and elaborate and execute" on his ideas.

Rocky says he's ready to hit the road when the album drops.

"They get to eat again. It's time to feed. Let's do it," he says of a tour. "It's been a while, especially for me. What, 2018? Yeah. I’m ready man. And it’s time."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!