A$AP Rocky talks new song, "Hijack," and upcoming album, 'Don't Be Dumb'

A$AP Rocky is gearing for the release of his new album, Don't Be Dumb. Arriving Aug. 30, it features his new single "Hijack," which he described to Zane Lowe in a recent interview.

"I feel like the real is back, man, and it's just, like, this s*** is for the taking. It's a hijack," he said. "Not only that, it's just we coming with a whole new aesthetic on everything, especially with German expressionism and the whole ghetto futurism grim thing. So that's just what the sound sounds like and whatnot. The sonics of it," he adds of the album.

Rocky also teases another track titled "Hood Happy," which is "coming soon."

"I literally tried to figure out how to get my parents' favorite rappers, my favorite rappers. ... So I got a track with Fatman Scoop, Flavor Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey and Busta Rhymes all on one," he says of the song. "Busta and Slick was having an argument about whose chain is bigger and s*** like that. It's fantastic."

Don't Be Dumb will serve as the follow-up to Testing, released six years ago. He attributes the gap to changed opinions and preferences, noting fatherhood has inspired him to put out music he describes as more meaningful, personal and vulnerable. The hiatus is also due to several outdated songs and simply having more time to "just work on the craft and elaborate and execute" on his ideas.

Rocky says he's ready to hit the road when the album drops.

"They get to eat again. It's time to feed. Let's do it," he says of a tour. "It's been a while, especially for me. What, 2018? Yeah. I’m ready man. And it’s time."

