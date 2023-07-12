'Abbott Elementary' ﻿again nabs multiple Emmy nominations; Quinta Brunson up for Lead Actress

Abbott Elementary still reigns supreme.

The Television Academy's announcement of the 75th Emmy nominations on Wednesday, July 12, revealed the hit ABC series among the list of programs with five or more nominations.

The Quinta Brunson-created show earned eight nods, including in the top categories of Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Brunson), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tyler James Williams) and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James).

This year's eight noms add one more to the show's seven in 2022. Last year, the hit series walked away with three wins: Outstanding Casting for Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing and Ralph's Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Black Lady Sketch Show Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown joined Television Academy chair Frank Scherma live Wednesday to announce a few of the top categories, a day after Brunson celebrated Abbott Elementary's 13 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

The 75th annual Emmy Awards will air September 18 on Fox.

