Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz receive Patrons of the Arts Award at Gordon Parks Foundation's annual gala

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were the recipients of the Patrons of the Arts Award at the annual gala held by the Gordon Parks Foundation.

As supporters of the foundation who have fought for social justice, they highlighted the importance of the arts, urging the next generation to "carry forward Gordon’s legacy by standing up, speaking out and making a difference in our communities."

Colin Kaepernick, introduced by Spike Lee, was among the others honored that night, along with artist Mickalene Thomas and civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams.

DJ D-Nice then entertained the crowd, including Usher, Lena Waithe, Joy Reid and Ari Melber, with songs like "I Wish" by Stevie Wonder and Saweetie's "Tap In."

Created to celebrate Gordon Parks' legacy as a photographer and multidisciplinary artist, the gala will benefit the next generation of artists, writers and students, giving them year-round educational programming, fellowships, scholarships and prizes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!