All episodes of Will Smith's new hip-hop podcast, ﻿'Class of '88', ﻿released

For fans who'd like to binge Will Smith's new hip-hop podcast, Class of '88, you can.

Podcast network Wondery and Amazon's Audible have released all eight 30-minute episodes, and the one-minute trailer, for streaming and listening on Amazon music and Audible.

With the help of Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim and Chuck D, the actor will celebrate 1988 hip-hop, exploring important moments of the year.

In video shared to Instagram, Smith told fans he spent three years working on the podcast, from research to interviews and recording.

"But now it's done and I'm about to take you on a journey," a voiceover says in the clip.

Portions of Smith's interview with Chuck D and DJ Jazzy Jeff have been shared to Wondery's YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.