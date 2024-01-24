All three 2023 movies Issa Rae appeared in are Oscar nominees

Many would agree Issa Rae is an entertainment force to be reckoned with. But she's maybe a good luck charm, too?

When nominations for the upcoming 96th Oscars were announced Tuesday, it was revealed that all three movies Rae starred in last year are in the running for the coveted gold statuette.

There's Across The Spider-Verse, up for Best Animated Feature, as well as American Fiction and Barbie, both of which earned nods for Best Motion Picture.

Gray Matter, the only other 2023 film with Rae's name on it, as executive producer, was not nominated.

Rae took to her Instagram Story to share a text that shined a light on the multiple honors. "NO BIG DEAL," the person wrote.

Rae's response included the face over hand blushing emoji. "Congrats to all the real nominees, tho," she added.

To see if Rae will add to her one win for 2019's animated short Hair Love, tune in to the 2024 Academy Awards on ABC March 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.