All we want for Christmas is a Mariah Carey holiday tour — and it starts next month

It's almost time, or as she puts it, "The actual defrosting has begun!" Mariah Carey is back to celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas tour starting November 15 in Highland, California.

Mariah's Merry Christmas One And All Tour will run for 13 dates, wrapping up on December 17 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

An American Express presale starts Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale date starting October 6 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com. VIP packages are available via vipnation.com.

No word yet on what other holiday surprises Mimi is cooking up this Christmas season. She recently released a 30th anniversary edition of her 1993 album, Music Box.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.