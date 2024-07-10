Amazon Music live-streaming Wireless Festival, including 21 Savage, Fridayy and more

Amazon Music is streaming part of Rockstar Energy Presents Wireless Festival, and they've announced some of the artists who will appear on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Among those mentioned are 21 Savage, Byron Messia, Fridayy, Sean Paul, Sexyy Red, Rema and Rich Amiri. More will be announced at a later date.

2024 marks the second year Amazon Music has teamed with Wireless to connect fans with their favorite artists. This year, they'll be giving users of the streaming service access to a viewing area overlooking the stage, while adidas Originals, who is sponsoring the event, will give away prizes.

The Rockstar Energy Presents Wireless Festival will take place July 12 to 14 in London's Finsbury Park.

