American Black Film Festival announces 2024 film lineup

The American Black Film Festival has announced its narrative and documentary film lineup.



This year's festival will feature Albany Road, starring Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lynn Whitfield and J. Alphonse Nicholson; The Lost Holliday directed by, co-written and starring Jussie Smollett opposite Vivica A. Fox; The Waterboyz, starring Akili McDowell, Alani "La La" Anthony and Quavo; and Black Heat, starring Tabatha "Dreamdoll" Robinson and NLE Choppa.



The documentaries will include King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones, the Luther Vandross doc Luther: Never Too Much and the sports documentary Train: The Dick "Night Train" Lane Story.



ABFF will take place in Miami Beach June 12-16, followed by an online component June 17-24 on ABFF PLAY.

