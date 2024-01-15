'American Fiction,' 'Origin' among winners of 15th annual AAFCA Awards

The African American Film Critics Association has announced the winners for the 15th annual AAFCA Awards.
American Fiction, Origin and The Color Purple scored Best Comedy, Best Drama and Best Musical, respectively. Colman Domingo took the award for Best Actor in Rustin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor won Best Actress for Origin.
Sterling K. Brown took home Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction, and there was a tie in the Best Supporting Actress category between Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers and Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.
"It's become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day," AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a statement. "And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year's winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact."
The 15th annual AAFCA Awards take place on March 3 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Here are the AAFCA's Top 10 films list and the winners of the AAFCA Awards:
AAFCA'S Top 10 films of the year
1. American Fiction
2. Origin
3. The Color Purple
4. Oppenheimer
5. Past Lives
6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
7. Poor Things
8. Anatomy of a Fall
9. Killers of the Flower Moon
10. Barbie
Winners
Best Drama
Origin
Best Comedy
American Fiction
Best Musical
The Color Purple
Best Director
Ava DuVernay, Origin
Best Screenplay
American Fiction
Best Actor
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
*TIE* Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Best Ensemble
The Color Purple
Breakout Performance
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Emerging Filmmaker
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Best Independent Feature
A Thousand and One
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary
Stamped From the Beginning
Best Music
The Color Purple
Best International Film
Io Capitano
Best Short Film
The After
