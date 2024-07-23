Anderson .Paak and Jameson Whiskey's new program seeks talented artists around the world

Photo by TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Anderson .Paak has partnered with Jameson Whiskey to bring together talented artists from around the world. Through Distilled Sounds, he and his team will seek out 20 talented emerging musicians from India, South Africa, North America, Europe and Malaysia to see what magic they can come up with.

Speaking to Jameson Whiskey, .Paak says he teamed up with the brand because of the program's "ambition to shift the music industry from what we know it as, to something that I think we need more of."

"From my experience, the best music comes from real life connections so I’m excited to help bring all of these amazing artists together," he adds. He notes the goal is to "create a place where artists from all over the world could feel comfortable enough to create and mix with each other" so new sounds can be produced.

"I'm going to be meeting, teaching and supporting a load of great artists and cannot wait to share what we make," Anderson added in a statement, per Complex. "It's all about the connection man! Countries around the world have such exciting music scenes, you really want to bring them together and create something new, for the fans. Who knows—we may create a new genre! The Sound Distillery is like nothing I've ever done before—I cannot wait to get started."

