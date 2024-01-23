André 3000 announces New Blue Sun Live Tour

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Two months after dropping his first solo project, New Blue Sun, André 3000 has announced the album's accompanying road show, the New Blue Sun Live Tour.

The former Outkast member will hit the road in support of New Blue Sun, his rap-less instrumental album.

The concert series, billed as a "run of intimate live shows," kicks off on January 29 in Brooklyn, New York. André & friends — Carlos NiñoNate MercereauSurya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks — will stay in the Big Apple for nine shows before moving on to play three sets in Detroit and four shows in Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta. The last five shows are slated for Los Angeles in March.

Tickets for the New Blue Sun Live Tour go on sale starting January 24.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!