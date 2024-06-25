André 3000's 'New Blue Sun' tour is on the way

André 3000 is taking his debut solo album on the road. He's announced a tour in support of the instrumental album, New Blue Sun, described as "a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, improvised, aural organism."

With help from supporting acts Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks, he'll kick off his 26-city trek in New Orleans on Sept. 19. LA's Greek Theater, D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts and Atlanta's Fox Theatre are among the venues where he'll take the stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

New Blue Sun, on which Three Stacks plays the flute, was released in November 2023. The upcoming tour marks his second supporting trek, as he played a "run of intimate live shows" following the album's release.

