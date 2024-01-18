Andra Day to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl

Grammy-winning singer Andra Day is one of the featured artists scheduled to perform during Super Bowl 58's pregame entertainment, the NFL announced Thursday.

She'll perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the liberation-themed hymn widely recognized as the Black national anthem, before the big game kicks off on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas.

Day's performance, along with Reba McEntire's singing of the national anthem, will be produced and arranged by award-winning musical director Adam Blackstone.

Most known for her 2016 Grammy-nominated hit "Rise Up," Day made her feature film debut in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which earned her countless high honors including a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars.

Post Malone will join the ladies ahead of kickoff with his rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Pregame festivities will be followed by Usher, the headliner of Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime Show, produced in part by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins.

In a recent chat with Good Morning America's Kelley Carter, Usher withheld any spoilers about his highly-anticipated set but he did promise that "it's gonna be a great show."

