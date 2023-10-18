Anita Baker October Alabama concert postponed to February

The one-night-only Anita Baker concert scheduled for October 28 has been postponed to February 16.

Tickets purchased for the event will be honored on the new date. For fans no longer able to attend, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase.

Presented in part by The Black Promoters Collective, Baker announced in August she'd appear at the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama, for a special evening featuring performances of some of the many hits from her long-spanning catalog.

The upcoming show marks the legend's return to the Legacy Arena after her last visit in 2008.

"B'ham... 15 years ago. It's Been SO Long," Baker wrote in her announcement tweet.

