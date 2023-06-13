Anita Baker removes Babyface from her Songstress tour

Anita Baker is now the only performer on her ongoing tour. She announced she's completing the trek solo following cyberbullying from Babyface's fans.

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone," she wrote next to an updated tour poster with her name on it. "Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings."

Babyface had been tapped as a special guest for Anita's Songstress tour, but things went downhill after their stop at New Jersey's Prudential Center in May. After a delay due to technical issues, Babyface explained that his performance had been nixed so Anita could do her entire set. She claimed she's been a victim of online harassment ever since and even questioned Babyface's silence in the matter.

"When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?…because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it? … It's the Right thing to do," Anita tweeted June 9. "Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters."

On Monday, June 12, she doubled down on calling him a supporting act on the tour. "Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me," Anita wrote. "He should tell you guys, the Truth."

Babyface has since shared a statement, noting he's saddened by the news of his removal. "It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media," he wrote. "While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.