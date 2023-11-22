And another one: Tyla's "Water" gets remixed again

There's another remix of Tyla's "Water" floating around.

This time, New York's Capella Grey added his flare to the viral record.

On the two-minute mix, Capella's singing of a love interest he'd like to spend time with and, of course, "make sweat."

"Lemme make you sweat/Lemme make you hotter/Make you lose your breath/Make you drip wata," he says on the chorus.

The latest in a string of remixes, "Water (Capella Grey Remix)" joins Trevor Jackson's "Water Tmix" and two official versions of the song featuring electronic DJ Marshmello and Travis Scott.

The new track follows Capella's other new song, "Baechester," which he dropped off just five days ago.

