Ari Lennox celebrates 7 months sober: "I can't imagine going back to how things were"

Ari Lennox is celebrating seven months sober from alcohol. The R&B singer posted a lengthy Instagram note detailing her sobriety journey and opening up about her past struggle.

"7 months sober. That's a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on," she wrote. "Honestly I don't know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don't know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were."

Detailing how "s*** was bad," Lennox recalled incidents of "passing out in airports" and experiencing emotions "more heightened than needed." Now, she's "more stable. More happy. More alert. More safe."

Lennox explained, "I have less anxiety socially and when I'm ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries. I don't find interest in partying anymore :/ maybe I'm changing and that's deeper than alcohol."

The "Pressure" singer said that "accepting help" and realizing she isn't the "best traveler" on her own has been "a game changer." "So now I have help and that helps," she said.

Lennox now appreciates waking up with "no hangover or embarrassment ... no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor" and said the things that help her cope with certain situations are "only healthier now."

She noted how "nice" it is to "be present" and "remember events as they are happening," adding "sobriety is a very present experience."

The singer also admitted she's abstained sexually for "long over a year."

Lennox wrapped her message by recognizing the "fantasy of wanting to escape all the intense stress of the world with alcohol" but also encouraged thought in others who may be experiencing alcohol abuse.

"What have you learned on your journey?" she asked.

