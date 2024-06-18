Ashanti says she was "shocked" and "happy" about pregnancy, engagement to Nelly

Ashanti didn't expect she and Nelly would ever rekindle their romance following their breakup in 2013.

Speaking to ET, she says, "Never in a million years did I think we would be here."

"Ten years ago — maybe yes — but after our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again," she continues. "I guess when you go through a breakup, for me personally, I kind of just shut that person out. It's kinda like, OK, that chapter is closed and you just move on, you know, and there's nothing there."

Nearly a decade later, however, the two showed up at the Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz battle in 2021, and Nelly got Ashanti's number from DJ City. They eventually reconnected, prompting questions about Ashanti's true feelings for her then-ex.

"I had to really, like, be real with myself, like, do I have feelings for him again? Like what's going on? Because they were out, you know what I mean. They were gone. I was pleasantly surprised that they were there," she says, noting she and Nelly have exhibited "superb" growth in their communication and conflict resolution skills since they were last together.

They are now are engaged, following a "beautiful, intimate moment" that took place while they were watching TV in bed.

"I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," Ashanti recalls. "I FaceTimed everyone I know ... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one."

She says she felt similar emotions after learning they were expecting their first child together and confirms she'll give birth before their wedding, which she hopes takes place around a beach, sunshine and palm trees.

