Audra McDonald to star in Broadway revival of 'Gypsy'

Gypsy is coming back to Broadway, this time with six-time Tony Award-winning star Audra McDonald attached, according to the Majestic Theatre and social media accounts.

The show made its debut on Broadway in 1959 and has been revived multiple times, most recently on London's West End in 2015.

The show, about a mother aiming to make her children stars in the early 1920s, has music from Jule Styne and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim.

McDonald will play Rose, the controlling mother pushing her children to the stage.

"I just want to set the record straight about something ... I can finally say 'curtain up, light the lights,' I am returning to Broadway this fall," said McDonald in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

According to the show's Instagram page, tickets will go on sale on May 30 and previews will begin November 21.

