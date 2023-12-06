Ava DuVernay, Quinta Brunson, Tyler Perry pay tribute to 'Good Times' creator Norman Lear

Tributes began pouring in for legendary TV creator and cultural icon Norman Lear, who passed away Tuesday, December 5, at age 101.

In a comment left on Lear's Instagram page, one of the multiple sites his family confirmed his death, Ava DuVernay wrote, "You did beautiful things with your long and mighty life, kind sir. Will always remember your kindness and personal advice. Grateful."

Tyler Perry penned a lengthy message to Lear, his "hero." He referred to the TV producer as "someone who inspired me to try and bring as much laughter to the world as he bought to the little boy that I was. You sir are truly one of one!"

"This is such sad news to wake up to. What a titan of this industry," Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. "And he was always so lovely when I got to spend time in his presence. I know 101 is a LONG life, but still…this one hurts."

"Rest in peace dear Norman. Thank you for opening doors, hearts, and minds," Wanda Sykes said.

Quinta Brunson referred to Lear as "My Goat," on X, formerly known as Twitter. "What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear," she said.

"RIP to one of the greats," actor Clifton Powell wrote.

Known and appreciated for his lifelong activism and his fearlessness in addressing issues of race, struggle and inequality, one of Lear's many TV creations is Good Times, a show about an African American family in Chicago. The sitcom, starring Esther Rolle and John Amos, tackled issues like poverty, drug use and inner-city crime. Lear's Midas touch also brought a British import, Steptoe and Son — here titled Sanford and Son — starring Redd Foxx, to small screen success.

