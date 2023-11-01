Baby Tate drops "Jersey" music video

Sekoya Spectrum/Warner Records

By Jamia Pugh

Baby Tate dropped off the official music video for one of her latest singles "Jersey."

In the theater-focused visual, the Atlanta native delivers a monologue-of-sorts over the Jersey club beat, telling the story of a love that didn't quiet work out.

"Relationships. A funny thing — always good at the start," she says, positioned in front of a closed stage curtain. "But the truth is, it doesn't matter who you love, anyone can break your heart. Baby Tate presents, a sobbing soiree."

Flanked by a group of four dancers, a visually-emotional Tate — with eyes adorned by teardrop crystal jewelry — then raps lyrics of heartbreak throughout the three minutes. The entire video is captured from the same scene of her theater stage backdrop.

"Why are you such a liar, You got my eyes on water / Like Niagara Falls, Why are you such a liar / Claimed your desire, Then never called," she raps.

The "Jersey" video is the latest rollout for Tate's new album, Baby Tate Presents–Sexploration: The Musical, following her multipart mocumentary and the music video for "Lollipop," "a lesbian love song."

