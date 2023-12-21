'Barbie', 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Oppenheimer' among new potential Oscar nominees

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more potential Oscar nominees.
Among them are hopefuls in the categories of Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.
Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 11, and runs through Tuesday, January 16.
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, with the ceremony taking place live on ABC Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Fifteen films made the cut for the Original Score category. These include:
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
The shortlist for Best Original Song also includes 15 nominees with Barbie, The Color Purple, and Flora and Son represented by multiple songs:
"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony
"Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" - Asteroid City
"Dance The Night" - Barbie
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie
"Keep It Movin' - The Color Purple
"Superpower (I)" - The Color Purple
The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot"
"High Life" - Flora and Son
"Meet In The Middle" - Flora and Son
"Can't Catch Me Now" - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon
"Quiet Eyes" - Past Lives
"Road To Freedom - Rustin
"Am I Dreaming" - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Visual Effects:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
