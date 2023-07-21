The 'Barbie' soundtrack has arrived: Listen to new songs by Lizzo, Kaliii, Nicki Minaj & more

The soundtrack to the much-anticipated Barbie film is out now, and in addition to previously released tracks by Dua Lipa and Ice Spice with Nicki Minaj, the album is full of songs by other top stars.

Rising Atlanta rapper Kaliii joins forces with K-Pop group FIFTY FIFTY for "Barbie Dreams," featuring sounds from Janet Jackson's "Together Again."

Lizzo's "Pink" describes a perfect day in the life of Barbies as she sings about her favorite shade, "We like other colors but pink just looks so good on us."

The album also features Khalid's "Silver Platter," and of course, there's the hit song "Barbie World" by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

