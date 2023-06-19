Bas teases "exclusive summer heater" with J. Cole

Dreamville stars J. Cole and Bas have teamed up for "an exclusive summer heater." The track has yet to be released but can be heard at parties hosted by live music event experience and culture platform Everyday People.

"I gave my bro DJ Moma an exclusive summer heater me and J. Cole cooked up this week," Bas tweeted. "Pull up on my Everyday People fam in a city near you to hear it. The song not out nowhere don't look."

Cole previously collaborated with Bas on 2016's "Night," 2018's "Tribe" and 2021's “The Jackie."

He recently partnered with Lil Durk for the single "All My Life" — a joint effort the Chicago rapper says was two years in the making.

"It's so crazy because we'd been talking for like, two years, and he'd always be like, 'Send me a record.' And I'm like, 'I gotta find the right record,'" Durk said on The Nadeska Show. "I'm glad I waited two years. In my eyes, he a legend. If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you gone make it stick. So that's why I never just sent him a record. Cause I'm like, 'I want something that's gon' stick.'"

Durk noted Cole "was the first person to pop in my head" when he "did the record." "I believe in timing. Timing is everything," he said. "All My Life" now sits at #13 on the Billboard 200.

