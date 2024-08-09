Bell Biv DeVoe announces 2024 tour with Boyz II Men and TGT

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Primary Wave

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Bell Biv DeVoe is headed back on the road. Starting Aug. 17, the group will make its way to LA, Dallas, New York, Chicago and other markets across the U.S. They'll perform a set including "Poison," "Do Me!," "When Will I See You Smile Again?" and their new song, "Act Like You Know," with Boyz II Men and TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank) performing on select dates.

Tickets are currently on sale at bellbivdevoe.com, where additional information can be found. VIP experiences are also available and include champagne toast, photo ops with the group and exclusive merch.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

