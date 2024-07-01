BET Awards 2024: Winners, performances and more from Culture's Biggest Night

BET Awards 2024 went down Sunday night live from LA's Peacock Theater.

Fresh off the release of Megan, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the show with a performance of "Hiss," "BOA" and "Where Them Girls At," followed by host Taraji P. Henson, whose introduction was a remix/parody of Kendrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" at the Pop Out event on Juneteenth.

Victoria Monét, who won the BET Her Award and Video of the Year, also took the stage, as did Sexyy Red, Latto, Ice Spice, Heiress Harris and VanVan, Tyla, Gunna, Skillibeng and GloRilla, who brought Megan back onstage for their collaboration "Wanna Be." Shaboozey and Tanner Adell represented country on the show, and Will Smith debuted his new song "You Can Make It" with help from the Sunday Service choir and Kirk Franklin.

Tyla took home the awards for Best International Artist and Best New Artist, while Usher and SZA won the awards for Best Male and Female R&B/Pop Artist. Killer Mike won the Album of the Year for Michael.

Usher was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, L.A. Reid and Babyface, following a tribute featuring Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chlöe, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét and Latto, who performed some of his biggest hits.

"Getting here has definitely not been easy but it has been worth it," Usher began, opening up about the hardships he overcame in life and his career without his father present. He then thanked the presenters for being "solid" father figures, his fans, his wife and all those involved in his success, and preached about the importance of forgiveness, even offering an olive branch to ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

The show wrapped with Ms. Lauryn Hill, who performed "Lost Ones" and more. Her son YG Marley joined her onstage and sang "Praise Jah in the Moonlight," and Wyclef Jean came out to perform "Fu-Gee-La."

