BET Experience returns after nearly five-year hiatus

BET Experience — the fans' warmup to the BET Awards — is making a comeback after nearly five years.

Also known as BETX 2024, this year's event, presented by Walmart and co-produced by Live Nation Urban, will take place throughout LA from June 26 to June 30, celebrating Black culture via star-studded activations. Among them will be comedy shows, a marketplace featuring Black- and women-owned businesses, immersive panels and a multiple-night concert series, with performers to be announced at a later date.

"We are proud to reintroduce BET Experience in the vibrant city of Los Angeles to celebrate the best of Black culture and entertainment," BET Media Group President/CEO Scott Mills said in a statement, per Billboard. "BETX 2024 is set to deliver an unprecedented week of entertainment, engagement, and empowerment all anchored in the brilliance and creativity of Black culture and our community."

"BET Experience will be the ultimate destination for premier brands, such as our presenting partner Walmart, to authentically connect with fans and celebrate the richness of Black culture," added Louis Carr, president of media sales for BET Media Group. "Historically, BETX has been a core part of our brand success, offering bespoke opportunities for our partners to join our celebration of Black culture and directly engage with consumers and multiple segments of the Black community in meaningful, impactful ways."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.