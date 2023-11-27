BET Soul Train Awards 2023: The complete winners list

SZA was the top winner at the BET Soul Train Awards Sunday night, taking home four awards including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Usher followed with three trophies, while Victoria Monét nabbed two.
The ceremony, hosted by Keke Palmer, featured performances by BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long and SWV.
Here's a list of the winners:
Album of the Year
SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
"Snooze," SZA
Video of the Year
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Usher
Best Group
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Certified Soul Award
Usher
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award
"Snooze," SZA
Best Dance Performance
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"All Things," Kirk Franklin
Spirit of Soul Award
Janelle Monáe
Legend Award
T-Pain
