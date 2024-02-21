Beyoncé announces $500,000 cosmetology school scholarship fund

Beyoncé and her BeyGood charity are pouring into those in the hair industry with their newly announced scholarship fund. They're giving $500,000 to eligible cosmetologists and salon business owners in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Half of the money will go toward financial aid scholarships for those looking to attend schools with "inclusive curriculums" in the aforementioned areas, including Atlanta's Beaver Beauty Academy, Trenz Beauty Academy in Chicago, LA's Universal College of Beauty, Franklin Institute in Houston and New Jersey's Janas Cosmetology Academy.

The other half, split into 25 $10,000 grants, will go to “qualifying salon business owners” in those five markets "so they can continue their transformative impact in the community.”

"Hairstylists have an immense impact on the people in their chairs," reads a statement on BeyGOOD's website. "They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair. We're honored to give back to this amazing community."

“Fostering talent, promoting professionalism, and supporting entrepreneurship within the hair industry is deeply important to us,” the statement continues. “The Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund … celebrates the influence professional stylists have on hair health and the critical importance of advocating for the salon community."

The announcement of Bey's new scholarship fund comes alongside the news of her new hair line, Cécred, which is out now.

"Taking care of yourself and your hair. That's the foundation to Cécred," Bey says in an Instagram video announcing the launch of her new venture. "You are Cécred."

