Beyoncé to be named honorary mayor of Santa Clara; Jay-Z reactivates Instagram

Mayor Beyoncé? The singer is set to be named honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California, ahead of her Renaissance tour stop there Wednesday night.



According to The Mercury News, Bey will be getting the temporary title along with a key to the city. City officials have also extended the curfew for Wednesday night's show at Levi's Stadium, allowing Bey to play until 11 p.m.



"The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé's upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi's Stadium," Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said in a statement to The Mercury News. "Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement."



Meanwhile, Bey's hubby, Jay-Z, has reactivated his Instagram to promote a new film project. He shared a teaser trailer for The Book of Clarence, which he helped produce. The film — starring LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch — hits theaters January 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.